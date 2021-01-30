The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, January 30, 2021 7:16 am

    Indiana HS basketball scores

    The Associated Press

    Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

    ____________________________________________

    Friday's scores

    BOYS 

    Argos 57, Westville 41

     

    Barr-Reeve 78, Shoals 27

     

    Batesville 65, N. Decatur 46

     

    Benton Central 57, Seeger 37

     

    Blackford 82, Eastbrook 53

     

    Bloomfield 66, N. Central (Farmersburg) 47

     

    Bloomington South 59, Terre Haute South 40

     

    Brownsburg 59, Zionsville 53, OT

     

    Carmel 67, Indpls Ben Davis 41

     

    Carroll (Flora) 77, N. White 49

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 75

     

    Cass 47, Maconaquah 42

     

    Central Noble 67, Churubusco 54

     

    Chesterton 40, Lake Central 24

     

    Clinton Prairie 60, Clinton Central 56

     

    Columbus North 50, Southport 34

     

    Concord 40, Wawasee 36

     

    Corydon 68, Paoli 37

     

    Covenant Christian 80, Traders Point Christian 65

     

    Covington 90, N. Vermillion 32

     

    Crawfordsville 86, Frankfort 62

     

    Crown Point 67, LaPorte 43

     

    Culver 43, LaVille 42

     

    Daleville 71, Union (Modoc) 27

     

    Danville 83, Tri-West 58

     

    Delta 51, Wapahani 43

     

    E. Central 79, Columbus East 70

     

    Eastern (Greene) 62, Linton 52

     

    Eastern (Greentown) 46, Rossville 41

     

    Eastern (Pekin) 62, Springs Valley 57, 2OT

     

    Eastern Hancock 78, Lapel 61

     

    Edinburgh 48, Morristown 42

     

    Elkhart 68, Jimtown 53

     

    Eminence 78, Medora 38

     

    Ev. Day 72, Wood Memorial 53

     

    Ev. Harrison 59, Vincennes 52

     

    Ev. Reitz 78, Ev. Central 54

     

    Floyd Central 65, Seymour 44

     

    Fountain Central 71, Faith Christian 64

     

    Franklin 46, Martinsville 38

     

    Frankton 84, Elwood 34

     

    Fremont 43, Prairie Hts. 25

     

    Ft. Wayne North 73, Ft. Wayne Concordia 62

     

    Ft. Wayne South 54, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43

     

    Ft. Wayne Wayne 66, Ft. Wayne Luers 63

     

    Gary West 88, Gary 21st Century 39

     

    Gibson Southern 60, Pike Central 41

     

    Greenfield 66, Pendleton Hts. 63

     

    Greenwood 43, Indpls Perry Meridian 37

     

    Greenwood Christian 64, Central Christian 54

     

    Hagerstown 52, Union City 49

     

    Hamilton Hts. 73, Tipton 65

     

    Hamilton Southeastern 76, Noblesville 66

     

    Hammond Morton 55, Hobart 46

     

    Hanover Central 55, Morgan Twp. 48

     

    Heritage 75, Adams Central 55

     

    Heritage Hills 47, Ev. Mater Dei 39

     

    Homestead 83, Ft. Wayne Northrop 53

     

    Indpls Brebeuf 61, Indpls Chatard 57

     

    Indpls Lutheran 57, Beech Grove 55

     

    Indpls Roncalli 89, Indpls Ritter 77

     

    Indpls Tech 71, Muncie Central 68

     

    Indpls Tindley 83, Heritage Christian 70

     

    Jac-Cen-Del 69, Oldenburg 51

     

    Jay Co. 41, Bluffton 31

     

    Jeffersonville 54, Bedford N. Lawrence 49

     

    Kouts 63, Boone Grove 52

     

    Lafayette Harrison 62, Richmond 47

     

    Lafayette-jefferson 91, Kokomo 48

     

    Lakeland 58, Garrett 42

     

    Lawrence North 45, Center Grove 35

     

    Loogootee 87, White River Valley 53

     

    Madison-Grant 60, Oak Hill 41

     

    Manchester 70, Tippecanoe Valley 45

     

    Marion 72, Logansport 62

     

    Michigan City 67, Portage 56

     

    Mishawaka 53, Goshen 48

     

    Mishawaka Marian 58, S. Bend Washington 39

     

    Mississinewa 60, Alexandria 51

     

    Monroe Central 56, Blue River 40

     

    Montverde Academy, Fla. 64, LaPorte LaLumiere 48

     

    Mooresville 67, Whiteland 52

     

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51, Connersville 35

     

    Mt. Vernon (Posey) 58, Tell City 51

     

    N. Daviess 56, Lanesville 26

     

    N. Knox 95, Washington Catholic 20

     

    New Albany 57, Ev. North 52

     

    New Prairie 59, S. Bend St. Joseph's 58

     

    Northridge 89, Plymouth 49

     

    Northview 84, Cloverdale 39

     

    Norwell 55, E. Noble 43

     

    Orleans 59, Borden 48

     

    Parke Heritage 73, Riverton Parke 44

     

    Perry Central 71, Mitchell 51

     

    Peru 60, Whitko 56

     

    Pioneer 45, Caston 42

     

    Plainfield 61, Decatur Central 52

     

    Princeton 60, Ev. Memorial 51

     

    Providence 64, Christian Academy 61, OT

     

    Randolph Southern 63, Wes-Del 61

     

    Rising Sun 68, Madison Shawe 38

     

    Rochester 60, Northfield 36

     

    S. Bend Adams 64, Glenn 47

     

    S. Bend Clay 63, Bremen 45

     

    S. Bend Riley 78, Penn 54

     

    S. Dearborn 63, Rushville 42

     

    S. Decatur 87, Hauser 54

     

    S. Newton 30, Tri-County 28

     

    S. Ripley 47, Lawrenceburg 43

     

    Shelbyville 59, New Castle 36

     

    Silver Creek 69, Madison 56

     

    Southmont 57, Lebanon 42

     

    Southridge 68, Forest Park 46

     

    Southwestern (Hanover) 84, Milan 69

     

    Southwestern (Shelby) 55, Waldron 39

     

    Southwood 64, N. Miami 32

     

    Switzerland Co. 29, New Washington 16

     

    Taylor 61, Sheridan 55

     

    Trinity Lutheran 64, Crothersville 47

     

    Triton Central 72, Indpls Scecina 47

     

    Twin Lakes 68, Northwestern 34

     

    W. Noble 62, Fairfield 50

     

    W. Vigo 55, Edgewood 46

     

    Warren Central 80, Indpls N. Central 65

     

    Warsaw 47, NorthWood 42

     

    Washington Twp. 74, Knox 71, 3OT

     

    Western Boone 72, N. Montgomery 45

     

    Westfield 78, Avon 60

     

    Westview 65, Eastside 61, OT

     

    Winamac 49, W. Central 30

     

    Winchester 70, Tri 49

     

    Yorktown 76, New Palestine 71

     

    GIRLS 

    Bellmont 64, Leo 28

     

    Bloomington Lighthouse 66, Union (Dugger) 58

     

    Brownsburg 51, Zionsville 47

     

    Carmel 62, Indpls Ben Davis 48

     

    Carroll (Flora) 55, Caston 37

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 75

     

    Cascade 65, Indpls Park Tudor 62, OT

     

    Central Noble 67, Churubusco 28

     

    Columbia City 55, New Haven 47

     

    Covenant Christian 59, Bethesda Christian 35

     

    Daleville 49, Union (Modoc) 34

     

    Eastbrook 63, Blackford 60

     

    Ev. Memorial 49, Jasper 44

     

    Fishers 63, Franklin Central 54

     

    Frankton 78, Elwood 29

     

    Ft. Wayne Concordia 55, Ft. Wayne North 28

     

    Ft. Wayne Luers 58, Ft. Wayne Wayne 43

     

    Ft. Wayne South 63, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48

     

    Garrett 62, Lakeland 49

     

    Hammond Noll 85, Calumet 37

     

    Homestead 60, Ft. Wayne Northrop 41

     

    Huntington North 46, DeKalb 24

     

    Indpls Chatard 81, Indpls Brebeuf 18

     

    Indpls N. Central 67, Warren Central 42

     

    Indpls Perry Meridian 56, Greenwood 31

     

    Kokomo 58, Muncie Central 53

     

    Lanesville 73, Scottsburg 49

     

    Lawrence North 55, Center Grove 37

     

    Michigan City 49, Gary West 36

     

    Mooresville 59, Whiteland 33

     

    N. Judson 71, Culver Academy 24

     

    N. Montgomery 52, Western Boone 44

     

    Pioneer 61, LaVille 29

     

    Plainfield 69, Decatur Central 30

     

    S. Bend St. Joseph's 43, LaPorte 41

     

    S. Central (Union Mills) 82, LaCrosse 29

     

    Salem 50, Charlestown 46

     

    Terre Haute North 51, Bloomington North 50

     

    Tri-Central 66, Delphi 53

     

    Union City 52, Hagerstown 39

     

    Union Co. 67, Centerville 28

     

    W. Noble 31, Fairfield 23

     

    Wabash 44, Whitko 20

     

    Whitefield Academy, Ky. 38, Rock Creek Academy 28

     

    Greater Indianapolis Conference Tournament=

     

    First Round=

     

    Eminence 47, Christel House Academy 22

     

    Indpls Riverside 42, Indiana Math and Science Academy 18

     

    Indpls Tindley 79, Indpls Irvington 7

     

    Purdue Polytechnic 77, Indpls Washington 12

     

    ------

     

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story