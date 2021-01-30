Saturday, January 30, 2021 7:16 am
Indiana HS basketball scores
The Associated Press
Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –
____________________________________________
Friday's scores
BOYS
Argos 57, Westville 41
Barr-Reeve 78, Shoals 27
Batesville 65, N. Decatur 46
Benton Central 57, Seeger 37
Blackford 82, Eastbrook 53
Bloomfield 66, N. Central (Farmersburg) 47
Bloomington South 59, Terre Haute South 40
Brownsburg 59, Zionsville 53, OT
Carmel 67, Indpls Ben Davis 41
Carroll (Flora) 77, N. White 49
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 75
Cass 47, Maconaquah 42
Central Noble 67, Churubusco 54
Chesterton 40, Lake Central 24
Clinton Prairie 60, Clinton Central 56
Columbus North 50, Southport 34
Concord 40, Wawasee 36
Corydon 68, Paoli 37
Covenant Christian 80, Traders Point Christian 65
Covington 90, N. Vermillion 32
Crawfordsville 86, Frankfort 62
Crown Point 67, LaPorte 43
Culver 43, LaVille 42
Daleville 71, Union (Modoc) 27
Danville 83, Tri-West 58
Delta 51, Wapahani 43
E. Central 79, Columbus East 70
Eastern (Greene) 62, Linton 52
Eastern (Greentown) 46, Rossville 41
Eastern (Pekin) 62, Springs Valley 57, 2OT
Eastern Hancock 78, Lapel 61
Edinburgh 48, Morristown 42
Elkhart 68, Jimtown 53
Eminence 78, Medora 38
Ev. Day 72, Wood Memorial 53
Ev. Harrison 59, Vincennes 52
Ev. Reitz 78, Ev. Central 54
Floyd Central 65, Seymour 44
Fountain Central 71, Faith Christian 64
Franklin 46, Martinsville 38
Frankton 84, Elwood 34
Fremont 43, Prairie Hts. 25
Ft. Wayne North 73, Ft. Wayne Concordia 62
Ft. Wayne South 54, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43
Ft. Wayne Wayne 66, Ft. Wayne Luers 63
Gary West 88, Gary 21st Century 39
Gibson Southern 60, Pike Central 41
Greenfield 66, Pendleton Hts. 63
Greenwood 43, Indpls Perry Meridian 37
Greenwood Christian 64, Central Christian 54
Hagerstown 52, Union City 49
Hamilton Hts. 73, Tipton 65
Hamilton Southeastern 76, Noblesville 66
Hammond Morton 55, Hobart 46
Hanover Central 55, Morgan Twp. 48
Heritage 75, Adams Central 55
Heritage Hills 47, Ev. Mater Dei 39
Homestead 83, Ft. Wayne Northrop 53
Indpls Brebeuf 61, Indpls Chatard 57
Indpls Lutheran 57, Beech Grove 55
Indpls Roncalli 89, Indpls Ritter 77
Indpls Tech 71, Muncie Central 68
Indpls Tindley 83, Heritage Christian 70
Jac-Cen-Del 69, Oldenburg 51
Jay Co. 41, Bluffton 31
Jeffersonville 54, Bedford N. Lawrence 49
Kouts 63, Boone Grove 52
Lafayette Harrison 62, Richmond 47
Lafayette-jefferson 91, Kokomo 48
Lakeland 58, Garrett 42
Lawrence North 45, Center Grove 35
Loogootee 87, White River Valley 53
Madison-Grant 60, Oak Hill 41
Manchester 70, Tippecanoe Valley 45
Marion 72, Logansport 62
Michigan City 67, Portage 56
Mishawaka 53, Goshen 48
Mishawaka Marian 58, S. Bend Washington 39
Mississinewa 60, Alexandria 51
Monroe Central 56, Blue River 40
Montverde Academy, Fla. 64, LaPorte LaLumiere 48
Mooresville 67, Whiteland 52
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51, Connersville 35
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 58, Tell City 51
N. Daviess 56, Lanesville 26
N. Knox 95, Washington Catholic 20
New Albany 57, Ev. North 52
New Prairie 59, S. Bend St. Joseph's 58
Northridge 89, Plymouth 49
Northview 84, Cloverdale 39
Norwell 55, E. Noble 43
Orleans 59, Borden 48
Parke Heritage 73, Riverton Parke 44
Perry Central 71, Mitchell 51
Peru 60, Whitko 56
Pioneer 45, Caston 42
Plainfield 61, Decatur Central 52
Princeton 60, Ev. Memorial 51
Providence 64, Christian Academy 61, OT
Randolph Southern 63, Wes-Del 61
Rising Sun 68, Madison Shawe 38
Rochester 60, Northfield 36
S. Bend Adams 64, Glenn 47
S. Bend Clay 63, Bremen 45
S. Bend Riley 78, Penn 54
S. Dearborn 63, Rushville 42
S. Decatur 87, Hauser 54
S. Newton 30, Tri-County 28
S. Ripley 47, Lawrenceburg 43
Shelbyville 59, New Castle 36
Silver Creek 69, Madison 56
Southmont 57, Lebanon 42
Southridge 68, Forest Park 46
Southwestern (Hanover) 84, Milan 69
Southwestern (Shelby) 55, Waldron 39
Southwood 64, N. Miami 32
Switzerland Co. 29, New Washington 16
Taylor 61, Sheridan 55
Trinity Lutheran 64, Crothersville 47
Triton Central 72, Indpls Scecina 47
Twin Lakes 68, Northwestern 34
W. Noble 62, Fairfield 50
W. Vigo 55, Edgewood 46
Warren Central 80, Indpls N. Central 65
Warsaw 47, NorthWood 42
Washington Twp. 74, Knox 71, 3OT
Western Boone 72, N. Montgomery 45
Westfield 78, Avon 60
Westview 65, Eastside 61, OT
Winamac 49, W. Central 30
Winchester 70, Tri 49
Yorktown 76, New Palestine 71
GIRLS
Bellmont 64, Leo 28
Bloomington Lighthouse 66, Union (Dugger) 58
Brownsburg 51, Zionsville 47
Carmel 62, Indpls Ben Davis 48
Carroll (Flora) 55, Caston 37
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 75
Cascade 65, Indpls Park Tudor 62, OT
Central Noble 67, Churubusco 28
Columbia City 55, New Haven 47
Covenant Christian 59, Bethesda Christian 35
Daleville 49, Union (Modoc) 34
Eastbrook 63, Blackford 60
Ev. Memorial 49, Jasper 44
Fishers 63, Franklin Central 54
Frankton 78, Elwood 29
Ft. Wayne Concordia 55, Ft. Wayne North 28
Ft. Wayne Luers 58, Ft. Wayne Wayne 43
Ft. Wayne South 63, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48
Garrett 62, Lakeland 49
Hammond Noll 85, Calumet 37
Homestead 60, Ft. Wayne Northrop 41
Huntington North 46, DeKalb 24
Indpls Chatard 81, Indpls Brebeuf 18
Indpls N. Central 67, Warren Central 42
Indpls Perry Meridian 56, Greenwood 31
Kokomo 58, Muncie Central 53
Lanesville 73, Scottsburg 49
Lawrence North 55, Center Grove 37
Michigan City 49, Gary West 36
Mooresville 59, Whiteland 33
N. Judson 71, Culver Academy 24
N. Montgomery 52, Western Boone 44
Pioneer 61, LaVille 29
Plainfield 69, Decatur Central 30
S. Bend St. Joseph's 43, LaPorte 41
S. Central (Union Mills) 82, LaCrosse 29
Salem 50, Charlestown 46
Terre Haute North 51, Bloomington North 50
Tri-Central 66, Delphi 53
Union City 52, Hagerstown 39
Union Co. 67, Centerville 28
W. Noble 31, Fairfield 23
Wabash 44, Whitko 20
Whitefield Academy, Ky. 38, Rock Creek Academy 28
Greater Indianapolis Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Eminence 47, Christel House Academy 22
Indpls Riverside 42, Indiana Math and Science Academy 18
Indpls Tindley 79, Indpls Irvington 7
Purdue Polytechnic 77, Indpls Washington 12
------
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
