Indiana HS basketball scores

Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

____________________________________________

Friday's scores

BOYS

Argos 57, Westville 41

Barr-Reeve 78, Shoals 27

Batesville 65, N. Decatur 46

Benton Central 57, Seeger 37

Blackford 82, Eastbrook 53

Bloomfield 66, N. Central (Farmersburg) 47

Bloomington South 59, Terre Haute South 40

Brownsburg 59, Zionsville 53, OT

Carmel 67, Indpls Ben Davis 41

Carroll (Flora) 77, N. White 49

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 75

Cass 47, Maconaquah 42

Central Noble 67, Churubusco 54

Chesterton 40, Lake Central 24

Clinton Prairie 60, Clinton Central 56

Columbus North 50, Southport 34

Concord 40, Wawasee 36

Corydon 68, Paoli 37

Covenant Christian 80, Traders Point Christian 65

Covington 90, N. Vermillion 32

Crawfordsville 86, Frankfort 62

Crown Point 67, LaPorte 43

Culver 43, LaVille 42

Daleville 71, Union (Modoc) 27

Danville 83, Tri-West 58

Delta 51, Wapahani 43

E. Central 79, Columbus East 70

Eastern (Greene) 62, Linton 52

Eastern (Greentown) 46, Rossville 41

Eastern (Pekin) 62, Springs Valley 57, 2OT

Eastern Hancock 78, Lapel 61

Edinburgh 48, Morristown 42

Elkhart 68, Jimtown 53

Eminence 78, Medora 38

Ev. Day 72, Wood Memorial 53

Ev. Harrison 59, Vincennes 52

Ev. Reitz 78, Ev. Central 54

Floyd Central 65, Seymour 44

Fountain Central 71, Faith Christian 64

Franklin 46, Martinsville 38

Frankton 84, Elwood 34

Fremont 43, Prairie Hts. 25

Ft. Wayne North 73, Ft. Wayne Concordia 62

Ft. Wayne South 54, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43

Ft. Wayne Wayne 66, Ft. Wayne Luers 63

Gary West 88, Gary 21st Century 39

Gibson Southern 60, Pike Central 41

Greenfield 66, Pendleton Hts. 63

Greenwood 43, Indpls Perry Meridian 37

Greenwood Christian 64, Central Christian 54

Hagerstown 52, Union City 49

Hamilton Hts. 73, Tipton 65

Hamilton Southeastern 76, Noblesville 66

Hammond Morton 55, Hobart 46

Hanover Central 55, Morgan Twp. 48

Heritage 75, Adams Central 55

Heritage Hills 47, Ev. Mater Dei 39

Homestead 83, Ft. Wayne Northrop 53

Indpls Brebeuf 61, Indpls Chatard 57

Indpls Lutheran 57, Beech Grove 55

Indpls Roncalli 89, Indpls Ritter 77

Indpls Tech 71, Muncie Central 68

Indpls Tindley 83, Heritage Christian 70

Jac-Cen-Del 69, Oldenburg 51

Jay Co. 41, Bluffton 31

Jeffersonville 54, Bedford N. Lawrence 49

Kouts 63, Boone Grove 52

Lafayette Harrison 62, Richmond 47

Lafayette-jefferson 91, Kokomo 48

Lakeland 58, Garrett 42

Lawrence North 45, Center Grove 35

Loogootee 87, White River Valley 53

Madison-Grant 60, Oak Hill 41

Manchester 70, Tippecanoe Valley 45

Marion 72, Logansport 62

Michigan City 67, Portage 56

Mishawaka 53, Goshen 48

Mishawaka Marian 58, S. Bend Washington 39

Mississinewa 60, Alexandria 51

Monroe Central 56, Blue River 40

Montverde Academy, Fla. 64, LaPorte LaLumiere 48

Mooresville 67, Whiteland 52

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51, Connersville 35

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 58, Tell City 51

N. Daviess 56, Lanesville 26

N. Knox 95, Washington Catholic 20

New Albany 57, Ev. North 52

New Prairie 59, S. Bend St. Joseph's 58

Northridge 89, Plymouth 49

Northview 84, Cloverdale 39

Norwell 55, E. Noble 43

Orleans 59, Borden 48

Parke Heritage 73, Riverton Parke 44

Perry Central 71, Mitchell 51

Peru 60, Whitko 56

Pioneer 45, Caston 42

Plainfield 61, Decatur Central 52

Princeton 60, Ev. Memorial 51

Providence 64, Christian Academy 61, OT

Randolph Southern 63, Wes-Del 61

Rising Sun 68, Madison Shawe 38

Rochester 60, Northfield 36

S. Bend Adams 64, Glenn 47

S. Bend Clay 63, Bremen 45

S. Bend Riley 78, Penn 54

S. Dearborn 63, Rushville 42

S. Decatur 87, Hauser 54

S. Newton 30, Tri-County 28

S. Ripley 47, Lawrenceburg 43

Shelbyville 59, New Castle 36

Silver Creek 69, Madison 56

Southmont 57, Lebanon 42

Southridge 68, Forest Park 46

Southwestern (Hanover) 84, Milan 69

Southwestern (Shelby) 55, Waldron 39

Southwood 64, N. Miami 32

Switzerland Co. 29, New Washington 16

Taylor 61, Sheridan 55

Trinity Lutheran 64, Crothersville 47

Triton Central 72, Indpls Scecina 47

Twin Lakes 68, Northwestern 34

W. Noble 62, Fairfield 50

W. Vigo 55, Edgewood 46

Warren Central 80, Indpls N. Central 65

Warsaw 47, NorthWood 42

Washington Twp. 74, Knox 71, 3OT

Western Boone 72, N. Montgomery 45

Westfield 78, Avon 60

Westview 65, Eastside 61, OT

Winamac 49, W. Central 30

Winchester 70, Tri 49

Yorktown 76, New Palestine 71

GIRLS

Bellmont 64, Leo 28

Bloomington Lighthouse 66, Union (Dugger) 58

Brownsburg 51, Zionsville 47

Carmel 62, Indpls Ben Davis 48

Carroll (Flora) 55, Caston 37

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 75

Cascade 65, Indpls Park Tudor 62, OT

Central Noble 67, Churubusco 28

Columbia City 55, New Haven 47

Covenant Christian 59, Bethesda Christian 35

Daleville 49, Union (Modoc) 34

Eastbrook 63, Blackford 60

Ev. Memorial 49, Jasper 44

Fishers 63, Franklin Central 54

Frankton 78, Elwood 29

Ft. Wayne Concordia 55, Ft. Wayne North 28

Ft. Wayne Luers 58, Ft. Wayne Wayne 43

Ft. Wayne South 63, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48

Garrett 62, Lakeland 49

Hammond Noll 85, Calumet 37

Homestead 60, Ft. Wayne Northrop 41

Huntington North 46, DeKalb 24

Indpls Chatard 81, Indpls Brebeuf 18

Indpls N. Central 67, Warren Central 42

Indpls Perry Meridian 56, Greenwood 31

Kokomo 58, Muncie Central 53

Lanesville 73, Scottsburg 49

Lawrence North 55, Center Grove 37

Michigan City 49, Gary West 36

Mooresville 59, Whiteland 33

N. Judson 71, Culver Academy 24

N. Montgomery 52, Western Boone 44

Pioneer 61, LaVille 29

Plainfield 69, Decatur Central 30

S. Bend St. Joseph's 43, LaPorte 41

S. Central (Union Mills) 82, LaCrosse 29

Salem 50, Charlestown 46

Terre Haute North 51, Bloomington North 50

Tri-Central 66, Delphi 53

Union City 52, Hagerstown 39

Union Co. 67, Centerville 28

W. Noble 31, Fairfield 23

Wabash 44, Whitko 20

Whitefield Academy, Ky. 38, Rock Creek Academy 28

Greater Indianapolis Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Eminence 47, Christel House Academy 22

Indpls Riverside 42, Indiana Math and Science Academy 18

Indpls Tindley 79, Indpls Irvington 7

Purdue Polytechnic 77, Indpls Washington 12

------

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com