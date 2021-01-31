Verbatim: City Snow Plowing Update

The following was released at noon on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021:

Fort Wayne, IN – City of Fort Wayne Street Department crews began plowing at 10 p.m. Saturday night and have been plowing the City’s main arteries around the clock to combat Fort Wayne’s biggest snowfall of the season. They have also begun salting the main arteries.

Once the main arteries are cleared, crews will move to residential areas and will plow those throughout the evening. If possible, residents are encouraged to find off-street parking so trucks can blade as close to the curb as possible. It takes about 48 hours to plow through the City's side streets.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid traveling on the streets while crews are plowing, but if travel is necessary please slow down around plow trucks and don’t follow the trucks too closely.

The Street Department is responsible for 1,200 miles of streets and roads and has 18 snow routes. More information about Street Department efforts can be found at www.cityoffortwayne.org/snow.