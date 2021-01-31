Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,750 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 626,682 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 9,598 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day. Another 376 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 2,957,867 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,949,445 on Saturday. A total of 7,014,523 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

As of today, 562,084 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 143,638 are fully vaccinated.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.