Travel Advisory Issued for Allen County Indiana

The following was released by the Allen County Office of Homeland Security on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021:

A Winter Weather Travel WATCH is now issued for Allen County, Indiana. Heavy snow fell overnight and is continuing to fall making roads snow-covered, slick and hazardous for travel. Avoid travel if possible while crews work to clear and treat primary roads this morning.

If you do have to travel this morning, make sure to completely clear your vehicle of snow (windows, hood, roof) before traveling. Drive slower than usual and plan to slide when stopping or turning. Take along a good winter coat, hat and gloves to keep warm when you slide off of the road or become stuck in the snow.

During a travel WATCH, conditions are threatening to the public. During a local travel WATCH, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations is recommended.