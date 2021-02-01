Judge Pratt announces May retirement

Allen Superior Judge Charles F. Pratt announced Monday he'll retire May 1 after more than 22 years on the bench of the court's Family Relations Division.

Pratt has been part of the Allen County judiciary for more than 40 years. He was a law clerk in 1979 and 1980 and was first elected judge in 1998, taking office in 1999. He was re-elected in 2004, 2010 and 2016.

From 1985 until he became a judge, Pratt was a magistrate in the Family Relations Division. Before that, he was a judicial referee in Superior Court's Civil Division.

As a judge, Pratt has presided mainly over family relations, adoption and children in need of services (CHINS) cases. He has handled more than 200 adoptions each year and organized an annual Adoption Day for nearly 15 years.

"Judge Pratt’s work will stand as some of the most important work ever done in this community on behalf of families and children," said Andrea R. Trevino, Allen Superior Court chief judge.

"Those who have benefited from his passion for supporting and restoring families already know that. The rest of our community deserves to know it as well. It has been a privilege to work alongside Judge Pratt and to learn so much from him the past several years."

Under Pratt's leadership, Superior Court launched a Family Recovery Center to offer new solutions to families, parents and guardians struggling with substance abuse. He helped Superior Court become the first family court in Indiana to undergo a "trauma audit" to review its operations and make changes permitting the court to better serve children and families already suffering the after-effects of negative experiences, the court said.

Pratt founded the Great Kids Make Communities initiative, which provides adults training and information on positive youth development.

A Carroll High School graduate, Pratt was a political science major at IPFW, now Purdue-Fort Wayne, where he graduated with distinction in 1976. He went on to the Indiana University School of Law in Indianapolis, graduating cum laude in 1979.

Pratt’s successor will be appointed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb from a group of finalists to be identified by the Allen County Judicial Nominating Commission. The timing of that process will be announced by the governor’s office.

Pratt's successor will complete the remainder of Pratt’s current term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022.