New INDOT warning system to be activated

A new Conflict Warning System will be activated in Whitley County on Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

The system, the first in northeast Indiana, will be at the intersection of Indiana 109 and County Road 400 North, INDOT said in a statement. It warns drivers of approaching traffic at two-way stop-controlled intersections.

INDOT said the system will activate after underground detectors sense an approaching vehicle, using flashing lights and signs to warn of an intersection on a major road or to wait at a stop sign before entering the intersection from a minor road.