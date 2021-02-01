Gray Television buys parent of WPTA, WISE

Gray Television Inc. of Atlanta said today it had agreed to acquire Quincy Media Inc. of Quincy, Illinois, the parent of WPTA and WISE in Fort Wayne, for $925 million in cash.

Gray is also acquiring Quincy's Heroes & Icons affiliate WSJV in South Bend.

Upon closing the transaction, Gray will own TV stations serving 102 TV markets, the company said in a statement.

“We are honored and humbled to be selected by Quincy's shareholders to acquire their terrific company,” said Hilton H. Howell Jr., Gray's executive chairman and CEO, in the statement. “We are very excited to welcome their dedicated journalists, account executives, and technologists to the Gray family. With the addition of these professionals and their stations, Gray will become a stronger company with an even larger platform of high quality television stations to better serve the public interest first.”

Ralph M. Oakley, president and chief executive officer of Quincy, said:" “Many of our shareholders, board members and employees are descendants of two families who have been in the company for 95 years and in the media business for over 100 years. The focus has always been on serving our communities with the best in news, public service and community involvement. It is a legacy of which we are very proud. While this is the end of a long and successful chapter, it also represents a wonderful new chapter for the communities we serve and our employees with the acquisition of the stations by Gray. They are great operators and people and our philosophies very much mirror one another.”

Gray said the parties expect to close their transaction following receipt of regulatory and other approvals in the second or third quarter of 2021. The transaction has been approved unanimously by the boards of both Gray and Quincy; no Gray shareholder vote will be required.