Lane restrictions for downtown streets

Calhoun Street between Washington Boulevard and Douglas Street and Jefferson Boulevard between Calhoun and Clinton streets will have lane restrictions beginning Tuesday as part of American Electric Power’s Underground Network Reconstruction Project, North Phase, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The work on Jefferson Boulevard is scheduled to be completed by Friday. The work on Calhoun is scheduled to be completed by Feb. 10.

For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.