SACS to move online students to new school

Southwest Allen County Schools leaders are seeking to turn a months-old program into its own school.

The board is expected Tuesday to consider a proposal to move the district's online students to a new school number, making Spartan Online School its own school instead of a program of Homestead High School.

It launched in August under the name eSACS Virtual Secondary School.

When Homestead Principal Park Ginder brought the proposal to the board for discussion in January, board members asked whether the change would affect anything, such as needing a separate board to oversee the online school.

"It's like adding another elementary school," Ginder said. "It's still us."

Board member Tom Rhoades described it another way.

"It's virtually having two high schools in your district," he said.

"Virtually, nice job," Ginder said over laughter.

