Indiana lowers eligibility age for COVID-19 vaccinations to 65

Hoosiers ages 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Indiana Department of Health announced today.

The vaccine is free, the state health department said in a statement.

Hoosiers wanting to receive the shot need to schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. They also can contact one of Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging for assistance.

The vaccine requires two doses to obtain full immunity, the department said. Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.