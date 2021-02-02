K's camp report, Day 2

The Komets had a full complement of their 25 players on the second day of training camp today. Three players had sat out Monday as they awaited COVID-19 testing.

Coach Ben Boudreau is going to up the intensity, it seems, as he's scheduled two-a-day practices the next few days.

Here's a thought that Brett Rump brought up on his 1380 AM radio show today: Will special teams be the biggest thing in which the Komets will be behind the rest of the ECHL teams, who have been playing since December? I think he may be correct, especially on the Komets' power play. However, I think the way to offset that would be using a lot of players from last season, who already know the systems and know each other. Another thing is that chemistry could be behind the other teams. But there are positives, namely that the Komets could be fresher.

