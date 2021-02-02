Tuesday, February 02, 2021 4:27 pm
Contracts complete for I-69 Final Line project
The final two contracts for the Interstate 69 Final Line project between Martinsville and Indianapolis have been awarded, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
The 27-mile project is under construction from Indiana 39 in Martinsville to Indianapolis. The construction includes 9 miles of Interstate 465 between Interstate 70 and Interstate 65.
