    Tuesday, February 02, 2021 4:20 pm

    Fort Wayne offering lead paint remediation program

    The Journal Gazette

    A Lead Paint Remediation program is being offered by Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services.

    Qualified homeowners, rental property owners and tenants can receive assistance in getting a lead-based risk assessment/paint inspection, a lead-based paint hazard remediation and temporary relocation if needed.

    Applicants income should be below 80% of the area median income; a child younger than 6 years old must live in the home or be a regular visitor; the parent/guardian must be willing to have the child’s blood tested for lead; and the property must be within the Fort Wayne city limits.

    Residents can apply by calling 260-427-8585 on a first-come, first-served basis.

     

