Indiana reports 10,000th COVID-19 death

Indiana today reported its 10,000th confirmed or probable death from COVID-19.

A total of 9,677 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 377 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

On Tuesday, the statement said, 1,567 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 65 additional deaths have been reported.

The update brings to 629,903 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 2,968,591 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 2,963,581 Monday. A total of 7,067,175 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 65 years old and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, 586,937 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and 155,362 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, the department said. A vaccine dashboard has been created by the department to show the latest number of vaccines administered. The dashboard will be updated daily.