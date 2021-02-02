Lane restrictions for northeast roads extended

Lane restrictions for sections of northeast-side roads for communication-line work have been extended until Saturday, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

Crews are installing lines on Rothman Road between Maplecrest and St Joe roads, St. Joe Road between Rothman and Evard roads and St. Joe Road between St. Joe Center and Evard roads, the city said in a statement.

For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.