Tuesday, February 02, 2021 11:42 am
Ohio route to close for 7 months during construction
The Journal Gazette
A section of Ohio 114 in Paulding County, east of Grover Hill, will be closed for seven months while crews replace and repair structures, the Ohio Department of Transportation said today.
A detour will be set up using Ohio 637 to Ohio 613 to Ohio 114, the transportation department said in a statement.
Work will begin on the bridges over Middle Creek and the Auglaize River on Feb. 16, with work beginning on the bridge over Dog Creek and on a culvert the following week, the statement said.
