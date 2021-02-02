Ohio route to close for 7 months during construction

A section of Ohio 114 in Paulding County, east of Grover Hill, will be closed for seven months while crews replace and repair structures, the Ohio Department of Transportation said today.

A detour will be set up using Ohio 637 to Ohio 613 to Ohio 114, the transportation department said in a statement.

Work will begin on the bridges over Middle Creek and the Auglaize River on Feb. 16, with work beginning on the bridge over Dog Creek and on a culvert the following week, the statement said.