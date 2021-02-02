2 pedestrians struck, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries

Two people were struck by a pickup truck, one receiving life-threatening injuries, in the 2300 block of Meyer Road this morning, Fort Wayne police said.

Police responded to the scene around 6:35 a.m. They said four people were walking south in the curb lane of Meyer Road when a truck, also going south, struck two of them.

One pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, while the other was treated at the scene, they said.

Meyer Road will be closed for the next couple of hours while police investigate.