    Tuesday, February 02, 2021 9:23 am

    2 pedestrians struck, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries

    The Journal Gazette

    Two people were struck by a pickup truck, one receiving life-threatening injuries, in the 2300 block of Meyer Road this morning, Fort Wayne police said.

    Police responded to the scene around 6:35 a.m. They said four people were walking south in the curb lane of Meyer Road when a truck, also going south, struck two of them.

    One pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, while the other was treated at the scene, they said.

    Meyer Road will be closed for the next couple of hours while police investigate.

     

