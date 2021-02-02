Tuesday, February 02, 2021 8:31 am
Verbatim: Lutheran Health updates visitor restrictions
Lutheran Health Network issued the following –
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Feb. 2, 2021) – The safety of patients, caregivers and healthcare staff remain the top priority at Lutheran Health Network. Effective today, updated visitor restrictions are in place and can be viewed here: Patients & Visitors.
All safety precautions continue to be followed at all LHN facilities:
● Face masks are required at all times.
● All visitors must be 18 years of age or older and will be screened upon entry.
● Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter unless they are seeking medical care.
● All visitors are asked to practice social distancing, hand hygiene and infection prevention:
● Sanitize hands when entering the facility and when entering or exiting patient rooms.
● Cover coughs or sneezes with elbow or a tissue and dispose of used tissues in the trash.
● Sanitize hands after coughing or sneezing.
● Click here to view the steps we are taking to maintain a safe environment of care.
