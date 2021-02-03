Winter weather advisory: LaGrange, Steuben

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for LaGrange and Steuben counties from 4 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, saying 2 to 4 inches of snow and winds gusting as high as 35 mph are expected.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions, and areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, the weather service said. It said drivers should slow down and use caution when traveling.