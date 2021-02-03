Local Burmese community calls for action

Scores of members from the Fort Wayne area's community of refugees from Myanmar, formerly Burma, congregated around the Allen County Courthouse today to protest what has been called a military coup in their homeland last weekend.

Many wore red, the predominant color on the country's flag, and carried signs demanding the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, a long-time prodemocracy leader and Nobel laureate. She was detained by the military, as was the country's president, U Win Myint.

The Fort Wayne's demonstrators called for U.S. sanctions against the military government and the release of Suu Kyi and other political detainees among other actions in an anonymous statement.

The Rev. James Keller, a Lutheran pastor who has worked with Burmese refugees in Fort Wayne for many years as the founder of Lutheran Agency for Missions to Burmese, said the local community would be concerned about a military takeover in their homeland because the original groups who settled here were fleeing political oppression by the military.

"They were fighting for democracy and supported Aung San Suu Kyi," he said. "Obviously they are going to be very upset."

