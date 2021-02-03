Verbatim: Indiana Super Bowl Commercial Highlights COVID Vaccine Awareness

The following was released on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of an Indiana athletic director who died of COVID-19 is urging Hoosiers to get vaccinated against the disease when they are eligible in a new commercial that will air during Sunday's Super Bowl.

Will Loggan, the son of former North Central High School Athletic Director Paul Loggan, talks about his father's legacy and his family's experience during the 30-second commercial. It will air in six broadcast markets around the state during the game, with a projected audience of 1.7 million Hoosiers.

Paul Loggan was diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending a basketball sectional last March. He died on Easter Sunday in 2020. At least four other people who attended the game also died of the disease.

“Paul Loggan was a beloved figure in Indiana football, and his loss left a huge void for his family and the entire sports community,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “We can honor his legacy by using all the tools we have to stop the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks and getting vaccinated when it's our time to do so.”

The commercial was developed by Indianapolis-based Hirons in partnership with its production partner, Dunebuggy, as part of Indiana's efforts to build awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine. The $123,500 cost was paid for with federal CARES Act funding.

To learn who is currently eligible for a vaccine or to schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Eligible Hoosiers who need assistance can contact 211.