Council's counter food and tax beverage tax proposal

Members of the Fort Wayne City Council and Allen County Council will introduce a joint resolution countering Mayor Tom Henry's request that state legislators allow cities to increase local food and beverage taxes.

More than a dozen people, including restaurateurs and local elected officials -- all of them Republicans -- held a news conference today inside the dining room at Don Hall's Gas House in downtown Fort Wayne to oppose efforts to increase the city's food and beverage tax by 1%. The resolution, if approved, would be the first significant joint piece of legislation by both the city and county councils in the past decade.

"Our local restaurants have been one of the most damaged segments of our economy and we cannot take any actions to further hurt them, their employees and the families they support," County Council President Kyle Kerley said in a statement.

Wednesday's news conference comes one week after Henry, with support from some local business owners including Kelley Automotive CEO Tom Kelley and Sweetwater Sound Founder and CEO Chuck Surack, announced plans to ask the Indiana General Assembly to grant municipalities the ability to increase local food and beverage taxes without prior approval from the legislature.

The food and beverage tax, which was implemented in 1986, is currently set at 1%.

"The restaurants and their employees are hurting," Jimmy Schindler, owner of Bandito's restaurant, said in a statement. "Twenty percent of all restaurants in Indiana have already closed since the pandemic began."

The City Council resolution, which will likely be introduced on Feb. 9, lists all five Republican members -- Jason Arp, R-4th, Tom Didier, R-3rd, Paul Ensley, R-2nd, Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd -- as co-sponsors.

"The restaurant industry is in a fight for its very survival, with several local restaurants already closed," Ensley said in a statement. "Any talk of raising taxes on restaurants is counterproductive right now."

Didier agreed.

"This tax proposal directly targets an industry that is already facing incredible challenges," he said in a statement. "Putting this kind of threat over their heads would cripple these establishments we as a community have worked so hard to support over the last year."

However, Henry and advocates for local control over the food and beverage tax have said no discussions would be held until the restaurant industry has recovered from the pandemic -- January 2022 at the earliest.

