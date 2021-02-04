Enerco Group Recalls DeWALT® cordless kerosene forced-air heaters due to the heaters can re-start unexpectedly while in standby mode if the room temperature falls below the thermostat set point, posing fire and carbon monoxide poisoning hazards.

This recall involves DeWALT cordless kerosene forced-air heaters model number DXH90CFAK with serial numbers 340902-20001001 through 340902-20004000 and model number DXH90CFAKM with serial numbers 340901-20001001 through 340901-20001500. The heaters have a black tank/base, a yellow body and a gray combustion barrel. “DeWALT” and “90,000 BTU” are printed in yellow on the combustion barrel. The model number and serial number are located on the side panel opposite the controls.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Enerco for a free replacement corded heater.

Consumers can contact Enerco Group at 800-964-4328 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.enercogroupinc.com and click on the “Support” drop down to find “recalls, or directly at www.enercogroupinc.com/recall for more information.

Enerco has received one report of a heater starting unexpectedly when it was moved while in standby without being turned off. No injuries have been reported.

The heaters were sold at Lowe’s stores and farm and supply stores nationwide from June 2020 through November 2020 for about $350.