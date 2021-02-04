Winter weather advisory: DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Whitley, Williams

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for seven counties north of Fort Wayne from 4 p.m. today until 10 a.m. Friday, with snow and blowing snow expected.

The weather service said:

An area including LaGrange and Steuben counties is to receive 2 to 5 inches of snow, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

A five-county area north of Fort Wayne is to receive up to 3 inches of snow, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Counties included in this forecast are DeKalb, Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley in Indiana and Williams County, Ohio.

Roads will be slippery and blowing snows could significantly reduce visibility, the weather service said. It said drivers should slow down and use caution when traveling.