Feb. 4, 2021: 2,403 cases, 37 additional deaths

Health officials announced today that 2,403 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 37 additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 11,231 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. That includes 37 newly reported deaths and 1,507 deaths that were identified through an audit of death records and positive test results.

Another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, state health officials said.

The update from the Indiana Department of Health brings to 633,690 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the department said in a statement.

To date, 2,983,026 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 2,973,618 Wednesday. A total of 7,150,804 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

For testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 65-years-old and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

As of today, 637,906 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and 178,560 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, the department said. A vaccine dashboard has been created by the department to show the latest number of vaccines administered. The dashboard will be updated daily.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.