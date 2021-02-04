The Journal Gazette
 
    Woman critical after SUV crash

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne police are investigating an early-morning SUV crash that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

    Officers believe she was driving west on Coliseum Boulevard about 1 a.m. today when the vehicle hit a concrete median wall and rolled onto its side. 

    The woman was thrown from the SUV and police said they found her on the ground at the West Coliseum and Goshen Road intersection.

    Officers believe speed was a factor in the crash. Paramedics took the woman to a local hospital.

    No further information was provided.

