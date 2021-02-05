Indiana: 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, 49 more deaths Friday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,529 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 635,171 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 11,280 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 49 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,989,069 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,983,026 Thursday. A total of 7,181,084 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, 661,033 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 191,247 are fully vaccinated.