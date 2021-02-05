Pedestrian struck in Meyer Road crash dies

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Meyer Road Tuesday morning has died, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Ollie Denise Lyons, 23, of Fort Wayne died Thursday, the coroner's office said in a statement. It said she died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of the crash.

Lyons' death is the eighth in traffic crashes in Fort Wayne and Allen County so far this year, the statement said.

Police have said they were called just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to Meyer Road near New Haven Avenue. Four people were walking south in the curb lane of Meyer Road when a truck, also going south, struck two of them, police said. The second injured pedestrian was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the county prosecutor’s office and the coroner’s office.