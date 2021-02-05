Police: Whitley man charged after crashing car while fleeing

A Columbia City man faces a slew of charges after he crashed his car into another vehicle and spit in an officer's face while fleeing police in Kosciusko County, police said.

State trooper Ryan McNamara was traveling west on County Road 900 North when he noticed signs of impairment while following a red 2007 Pontiac just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, state police said.

After turning north onto Old State Road 15, McNamara observed the Pontiac cross the center line and go into the southbound lanes several times. McNamara tried to stop the Pontiac and activated the red-and-blue emergency lights on his marked Indiana State Police car near the intersection of Old State Road 15 and Mock Road, police said.

The driver of the Pontiac refused to stop and fled north on Old State Road 15 at a high rate of speed, police said.

The driver, later identified as James Barr, 36, of Columbia City, continued to flee and entered Milford despite McNamara behind with his lights and siren on. At the intersection of Main Street and Section Street, Barr crashed into a parked Ford Explorer. He then got out of his car and ran west through residential yards, police said.

Officers from several surrounding police departments were called to help find Barr.

With the help of police dogs, officers eventually found Barr hiding in a garage he is believed to have broken into in the 200 block of South Higbee Street in Milford. Warsaw police apprehended Barr, who was found to be wearing different clothes he found in the garage and put on over his own clothing, police said.

Barr allegedly spit in the face of the transporting officer before being transported to Kosciusko Community Hospital to be medically cleared for a dog bite. Barr was transported to the Kosciusko County Jail after he was treated.

Troopers found about 9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 111 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the Pontiac Barr was driving, police said.

Barr was found to have two active arrest warrants out of Kosciusko County for a total of 12 charges and an active warrant out of Dekalb County for two charges. He faces new preliminary charges that include possession of methamphetamine, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, battery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, and theft, police said.