Friday, February 05, 2021 8:15 am
Cancellations: Feb 5
The Journal Gazette
Community Harvest Food Bank's Farm Wagon is canceled today due to cold weather.
All other programs will run as scheduled.
For more information, call 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 260-447-3696.
ACPL curbside canceled
Due to weather conditions, the Allen County Public Library will not be offering curbside delivery this morning.
Please check the library's website or app for updated information.
