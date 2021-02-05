The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, February 05, 2021 8:15 am

    Cancellations: Feb 5

    Community Harvest Food Bank's Farm Wagon is canceled today due to cold weather.

    All other programs will run as scheduled.

    For more information, call 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 260-447-3696.

    ACPL curbside canceled

    Due to weather conditions, the Allen County Public Library will not be offering curbside delivery this morning.

    Please check the library's website or app for updated information.

