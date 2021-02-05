Friday, February 05, 2021 6:03 am
School delays: Feb. 5
The Journal Gazette
Weather conditions have delayed the start of classes today at several northeast Indiana schools.
The Allen County Office of Homeland Security has issued a winter weather travel advisory. Snow, falling temperatures and winds are making road conditions hazardous in many places, according to a news release.
Officials are urging motorists use caution if traveling, especially during the early morning commute. They said to expect ice on roads, sidewalks and other surfaces.
For a complete and updated list of school delays or closings, click here.
