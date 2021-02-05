The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, February 05, 2021 6:03 am

    School delays: Feb. 5

    The Journal Gazette

    Weather conditions have delayed the start of classes today at several northeast Indiana schools.

    The Allen County Office of Homeland Security has issued a winter weather travel advisory. Snow, falling temperatures and winds are making road conditions hazardous in many places, according to a news release.

    Officials are urging motorists use caution if traveling, especially during the early morning commute. They said to expect ice on roads, sidewalks and other surfaces.

    For a complete and updated list of school delays or closings, click here.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story