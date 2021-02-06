Pregame: No. 24 Purdue (12-7, 7-5 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (6-9, 3-8)

WEST LAFAYETTE – For just the 11th time in 20 games this season, Purdue will have each of its top five scorers available when it takes on Northwestern this afternoon at Mackey Arena.

After Eric Hunter Jr. and Jaden Ivey spent early-season stints sidelined with injuries, second-leading scorer Sasha Stefanovic has been out for more than two weeks after a positive COVID-19 test on Jan. 21. Stefanovic, the No. 8 3-point shooter in the Big Ten at 45.6%, will be back against the Wildcats, though it's unclear how much he'll play. Purdue coach Matt Painter said Stefanovic will let the coach know he feels and the Boilermakers will not try to push him too hard in his first game back.

Stefanovic is an integral part of this team, a shooter that can stretch the floor, one of the team's better distributors when opponents run him off the 3-point line and a leader on the floor that usually takes care of the ball. Although Purdue lost two of the three games in which he was out, there were some silver linings to his absence. Most importantly, the Boilermakers inserted freshman Jaden Ivey into the lineup and he showed off the elite athleticism and shot-making ability that made him one of the top recruits in Indiana in the 2020 class. Ivey is far from a finished product, but he showed he can carry the load of a go-to scorer late in the game against Maryland on Tuesday. The next step for him is to keep attacking the rim – his biggest strength by far – in big moments, rather than settling for outside shots, where he is much less effective. Even with Stefanovic back, Ivey should continue to get big minutes and be an important cog in Purdue's offensive attack.

The matchup between the Boilermakers and Wildcats is one between a team that is heating up and a team that has been ice cold for a month. The Boilers have won five of their last seven games, including all four in which Stefanovic has played and this week rose into the top 25 for the first time since prior to the 2019-20 season. Northwestern, once the darling of the Big Ten after a 3-0 start to conference play that included victories over Ohio State and Michigan State, has dropped eight straight and went 0-7 in January. Of those eight consecutive losses, six of them have come against ranked opponents.

That does not mean, however, that Purdue will find an easy victory today. The Wildcats have a pair of 6-foot-10 forwards in Pete Nance and Ryan Young that they can use to bother Trevion Williams. Williams feasted against Maryland's undersized front line in Tuesday's 61-60 loss, scoring 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting and adding 11 rebounds for his third straight double-double, but the Purdue junior might find the going more difficult today. The good news for him is that neither Nance nor Young is much of a 3-point threat; Maryland's big men devastated the Boilermakers by drawing Williams out to the arc and shooting over the top of him.

While Nance and Young are not outside shooters, Northwestern is very much a 3-point shooting team. The Wildcats take more than 23 3s per game and make better than 36% as a team. They're led in that department by 6-7 Miller Kopp, who hits 42.4% from beyond the arc and averages 13.7 points. Purdue will probably try to put Mason Gillis on Kopp at least to start, but the Wildcat forward creates matchup issues for almost everyone.

Still, Purdue should win this game. The Boilermakers are looking very strong for an NCAA Tournament bid, but they're not nearly a lock yet and they can't afford to be dropping home games against the team that is 12th in the Big Ten standings, especially after losing to the 11th-place team just four days ago. The Big Ten is loaded, but Northwestern is not one of the conference's most fearsome teams and if the Boilermakers want to make some noise late in the season and earn a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament, this is pretty close to a must-win game.

dsinn@jg.net