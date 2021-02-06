Indiana: 2,855 new COVID-19 cases, 67 more deaths Saturday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,855 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 637,987 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 11,346 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 67 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,999,073 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,989,069 Friday. A total of 7,237,304 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, 681,965 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 205,712 are fully vaccinated.