    Saturday, February 06, 2021 7:29 am

    Indiana HS basketball scores

    Associated Press

    Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

    ____________________________________________

    Friday's scores

    BOYS

    Benton Homeschool 85, Clinton Christian 32

     

    Daleville 71, Indiana Deaf 22

     

    Fishers 35, Carmel 34

     

    Greenwood Christian 70, Indpls Metro 56

     

    Indiana Math and Science Academy 67, Eminence 56

     

    Lake Central 50, Merrillville 42

     

    Lakeland Christian 86, Lakewood Park 80, OT

     

    Providence Cristo Rey 86, Indpls Irvington 55

     

    Purdue Polytechnic 80, Crosspointe Christian Academy 40

     

    S. Bend Trinity 53, Portage Christian 24

     

    Valparaiso 53, LaPorte 37

     

    GIRLS 

     

    Sectional Playoffs=

     

    Semifinal=

     

    Class 4A=

     

    1. Merrillville=

     

    Merrillville 68, Gary West 27

     

    2. Chesterton=

     

    Chesterton 36, Valparaiso 31

     

    Crown Point 82, Hobart 27

     

    3. Mishawaka=

     

    LaPorte 56, Michigan City 44

     

    S. Bend Adams 36, Mishawaka 32

     

    4. Goshen=

     

    Penn 46, Elkhart 26

     

    Warsaw 36, Northridge 28

     

    5. DeKalb=

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, E. Noble 35

     

    Ft. Wayne Snider 85, Ft. Wayne Northrop 71

     

    6. Columbia City=

     

    Ft. Wayne South 53, Huntington North 45

     

    Homestead 45, Columbia City 33

     

    7. Harrison (West Lafayette)=

     

    Lafayette Harrison 45, Northwestern 42

     

    McCutcheon 57, Kokomo 33

     

    8. Zionsville=

     

    Carmel 59, Fishers 57

     

    Noblesville 72, Zionsville 62

     

    9. Muncie Central=

     

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 44, Richmond 32

     

    New Palestine 63, Muncie Central 30

     

    10. Indpls N. Central=

     

    Indpls N. Central 71, Lawrence Central 28

     

    Lawrence North 74, Indpls Cathedral 68

     

    11. Indpls Ben Davis=

     

    Indpls Perry Meridian 49, Southport 37

     

    Indpls Roncalli 66, Indpls Ben Davis 58

     

    12. Terre Haute North=

     

    Brownsburg 60, Terre Haute South 33

     

    Plainfield 50, Terre Haute North 43

     

    13. Franklin=

     

    Center Grove 32, Franklin Central 27

     

    Franklin 68, Greenwood 31

     

    14. East Central=

     

    Columbus North 52, Bloomington North 26

     

    E. Central 68, Martinsville 62, 2OT

     

    15. New Albany=

     

    Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Jeffersonville 36

     

    Jennings Co. 44, Floyd Central 32

     

    16. Ev. Harrison=

     

    Castle 83, Ev. Harrison 19

     

    Ev. North 59, Jasper 40

     

    Class 3A=

     

    17. Griffith=

     

    Calumet 64, Hammond Gavit 56

     

    Griffith 44, Hammond 22

     

    18. Kankakee Valley=

     

    Kankakee Valley 49, Hanover Central 24

     

    Knox 50, Culver Academy 24

     

    CLASS 3A=

     

    19. South Bend St. Joseph's=

     

    Mishawaka Marian 66, S. Bend St. Joseph's 42

     

    S. Bend Washington 45, Glenn 29

     

    20. Wawasee=

     

    Lakeland 49, W. Noble 47

     

    NorthWood 62, Tippecanoe Valley 61, OT

     

    21. Garrett=

     

    Angola 53, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 37

     

    Garrett 50, Woodlan 28

     

    22. Twin Lakes=

     

    Benton Central 60, W. Lafayette 54, OT

     

    Twin Lakes 54, Western 50

     

    23. Norwell=

     

    Bellmont 65, Eastern (Greentown) 21

     

    Norwell 81, Heritage 31

     

    24. New Castle=

     

    Jay Co. 65, Yorktown 55

     

    24. New Castle=

     

    Hamilton Hts. 73, New Castle 24

     

    25. Tri-West=

     

    N. Montgomery 45, Monrovia 39

     

    25. Tri-West=

     

    Tri-West 54, Danville 44

     

    26. Edgewood=

     

    Brown Co. 44, S. Vermillion 33

     

    Brownstown 43, Edgewood 32

     

    27. Heritage Christian=

     

    Heritage Christian 56, Guerin Catholic 42

     

    Indpls Chatard 59, Lebanon 39

     

    28. Speedway=

     

    Beech Grove 46, Indpls Herron 43

     

    Indian Creek 68, Speedway 56

     

    29. Rushville=

     

    Lawrenceburg 44, Batesville 33

     

    30. Madison=

     

    Salem 70, Scottsburg 47

     

    Silver Creek 51, Madison 36

     

    31. Vincennes=

     

    Vincennes 45, Princeton 38

     

    Washington 55, Pike Central 39

     

    32. Mount Vernon (Posey)=

     

    Ev. Memorial 60, Heritage Hills 30

     

    Gibson Southern 43, Boonville 29

     

    Class 2A=

     

    34. N. Judson=

     

    Rensselaer 48, Westville 19

     

    35. Fairfield=

     

    Fairfield 51, Bremen 32

     

    Prairie Hts. 52, LaVille 38

     

    36. Eastside=

     

    Bluffton 51, Churubusco 38

     

    Eastside 55, Adams Central 43

     

    37. Manchester=

     

    Manchester 58, Cass 48

     

    Rochester 40, Delphi 37

     

    38. Fountain Central=

     

    Clinton Prairie 46, Lafayette Catholic 41

     

    39. Taylor=

     

    Eastbrook 82, Blackford 57

     

    Tipton 66, Madison-Grant 19

     

    40. Alexandria=

     

    Alexandria 78, Lapel 59

     

    Frankton 57, Elwood 25

     

    41. Union County=

     

    Northeastern 44, Hagerstown 28

     

    42. Triton Central=

     

    Indpls Scecina 65, Indpls Irvington 24

     

    Triton Central 70, Eastern Hancock 47

     

    43. Cascade=

     

    Covenant Christian 40, Indpls Park Tudor 38

     

    University 74, Western Boone 40

     

    44. S. Putnam=

     

    N. Putnam 63, Parke Heritage 52

     

    45. S. Ripley=

     

    S. Ripley 64, S. Decatur 29

     

    Switzerland Co. 40, Southwestern (Shelby) 35, OT

     

    46. Eastern (Pekin)=

     

    Crawford Co. 51, Henryville 35

     

    Eastern (Pekin) 72, Clarksville 29

     

    47. N. Knox=

     

    Linton 56, Vincennes Rivet 24

     

    48. Forest Park=

     

    Ev. Mater Dei 39, S. Spencer 20

     

    Forest Park 53, Perry Central 28

     

    Class 1A=

     

    49. Kouts=

     

    Kouts 55, Washington Twp. 39

     

    Morgan Twp. 62, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 44

     

    50. Oregon-Davis=

     

    Argos 57, Culver 38

     

    Triton 46, LaCrosse 20

     

    51. Fremont=

     

    Fremont 37, Bethany Christian 36

     

    Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 94, Hamilton 12

     

    52. Tri-County=

     

    N. White 53, S. Newton 17

     

    Pioneer 58, Frontier 22

     

    53. Northfield=

     

    N. Miami 59, Southern Wells 47

     

    Northfield 82, Lakeland Christian 29

     

    54. Attica=

     

    Clinton Central 53, Attica 24

     

    N. Vermillion 56, Faith Christian 52

     

    55. Tri-Central=

     

    Cowan 64, Anderson Prep Academy 21

     

    Tri-Central 73, Liberty Christian 21

     

    56. Tri=

     

    Blue River 50, Randolph Southern 27

     

    Union (Modoc) 59, Cambridge City 46

     

    57. Bloomfield=

     

    Bloomfield 65, White River Valley 45

     

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 51, Shakamak 34

     

    58. Bethesda Christian=

     

    Bethesda Christian 60, Indiana Deaf 26

     

    Traders Point Christian 49, Indpls Riverside 48

     

    59. Indpls Lutheran=

     

    Greenwood Christian 94, Providence Cristo Rey 20

     

    60. Waldron=

     

    Jac-Cen-Del 59, Morristown 44

     

    61. New Washington=

     

    Lanesville 75, Christian Academy 7

     

    New Washington 47, Borden 45

     

    62. Edinburgh=

     

    Trinity Lutheran 86, Madison Shawe 23

     

    W. Washington 38, Crothersville 27

     

    63. Loogootee=

     

    Loogootee 40, N. Daviess 19

     

    Orleans 50, Barr-Reeve 41

     

    64. Tecumseh=

     

    Springs Valley 51, Wood Memorial 32

     

    Tecumseh 60, Dubois 37

     

    ------

     

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

