Saturday, February 06, 2021 7:29 am
Indiana HS basketball scores
Associated Press
Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –
____________________________________________
Friday's scores
BOYS
Benton Homeschool 85, Clinton Christian 32
Daleville 71, Indiana Deaf 22
Fishers 35, Carmel 34
Greenwood Christian 70, Indpls Metro 56
Indiana Math and Science Academy 67, Eminence 56
Lake Central 50, Merrillville 42
Lakeland Christian 86, Lakewood Park 80, OT
Providence Cristo Rey 86, Indpls Irvington 55
Purdue Polytechnic 80, Crosspointe Christian Academy 40
S. Bend Trinity 53, Portage Christian 24
Valparaiso 53, LaPorte 37
GIRLS
Sectional Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Class 4A=
1. Merrillville=
Merrillville 68, Gary West 27
2. Chesterton=
Chesterton 36, Valparaiso 31
Crown Point 82, Hobart 27
3. Mishawaka=
LaPorte 56, Michigan City 44
S. Bend Adams 36, Mishawaka 32
4. Goshen=
Penn 46, Elkhart 26
Warsaw 36, Northridge 28
5. DeKalb=
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, E. Noble 35
Ft. Wayne Snider 85, Ft. Wayne Northrop 71
6. Columbia City=
Ft. Wayne South 53, Huntington North 45
Homestead 45, Columbia City 33
7. Harrison (West Lafayette)=
Lafayette Harrison 45, Northwestern 42
McCutcheon 57, Kokomo 33
8. Zionsville=
Carmel 59, Fishers 57
Noblesville 72, Zionsville 62
9. Muncie Central=
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 44, Richmond 32
New Palestine 63, Muncie Central 30
10. Indpls N. Central=
Indpls N. Central 71, Lawrence Central 28
Lawrence North 74, Indpls Cathedral 68
11. Indpls Ben Davis=
Indpls Perry Meridian 49, Southport 37
Indpls Roncalli 66, Indpls Ben Davis 58
12. Terre Haute North=
Brownsburg 60, Terre Haute South 33
Plainfield 50, Terre Haute North 43
13. Franklin=
Center Grove 32, Franklin Central 27
Franklin 68, Greenwood 31
14. East Central=
Columbus North 52, Bloomington North 26
E. Central 68, Martinsville 62, 2OT
15. New Albany=
Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Jeffersonville 36
Jennings Co. 44, Floyd Central 32
16. Ev. Harrison=
Castle 83, Ev. Harrison 19
Ev. North 59, Jasper 40
Class 3A=
17. Griffith=
Calumet 64, Hammond Gavit 56
Griffith 44, Hammond 22
18. Kankakee Valley=
Kankakee Valley 49, Hanover Central 24
Knox 50, Culver Academy 24
CLASS 3A=
19. South Bend St. Joseph's=
Mishawaka Marian 66, S. Bend St. Joseph's 42
S. Bend Washington 45, Glenn 29
20. Wawasee=
Lakeland 49, W. Noble 47
NorthWood 62, Tippecanoe Valley 61, OT
21. Garrett=
Angola 53, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 37
Garrett 50, Woodlan 28
22. Twin Lakes=
Benton Central 60, W. Lafayette 54, OT
Twin Lakes 54, Western 50
23. Norwell=
Bellmont 65, Eastern (Greentown) 21
Norwell 81, Heritage 31
24. New Castle=
Jay Co. 65, Yorktown 55
24. New Castle=
Hamilton Hts. 73, New Castle 24
25. Tri-West=
N. Montgomery 45, Monrovia 39
25. Tri-West=
Tri-West 54, Danville 44
26. Edgewood=
Brown Co. 44, S. Vermillion 33
Brownstown 43, Edgewood 32
27. Heritage Christian=
Heritage Christian 56, Guerin Catholic 42
Indpls Chatard 59, Lebanon 39
28. Speedway=
Beech Grove 46, Indpls Herron 43
Indian Creek 68, Speedway 56
29. Rushville=
Lawrenceburg 44, Batesville 33
30. Madison=
Salem 70, Scottsburg 47
Silver Creek 51, Madison 36
31. Vincennes=
Vincennes 45, Princeton 38
Washington 55, Pike Central 39
32. Mount Vernon (Posey)=
Ev. Memorial 60, Heritage Hills 30
Gibson Southern 43, Boonville 29
Class 2A=
34. N. Judson=
Rensselaer 48, Westville 19
35. Fairfield=
Fairfield 51, Bremen 32
Prairie Hts. 52, LaVille 38
36. Eastside=
Bluffton 51, Churubusco 38
Eastside 55, Adams Central 43
37. Manchester=
Manchester 58, Cass 48
Rochester 40, Delphi 37
38. Fountain Central=
Clinton Prairie 46, Lafayette Catholic 41
39. Taylor=
Eastbrook 82, Blackford 57
Tipton 66, Madison-Grant 19
40. Alexandria=
Alexandria 78, Lapel 59
Frankton 57, Elwood 25
41. Union County=
Northeastern 44, Hagerstown 28
42. Triton Central=
Indpls Scecina 65, Indpls Irvington 24
Triton Central 70, Eastern Hancock 47
43. Cascade=
Covenant Christian 40, Indpls Park Tudor 38
University 74, Western Boone 40
44. S. Putnam=
N. Putnam 63, Parke Heritage 52
45. S. Ripley=
S. Ripley 64, S. Decatur 29
Switzerland Co. 40, Southwestern (Shelby) 35, OT
46. Eastern (Pekin)=
Crawford Co. 51, Henryville 35
Eastern (Pekin) 72, Clarksville 29
47. N. Knox=
Linton 56, Vincennes Rivet 24
48. Forest Park=
Ev. Mater Dei 39, S. Spencer 20
Forest Park 53, Perry Central 28
Class 1A=
49. Kouts=
Kouts 55, Washington Twp. 39
Morgan Twp. 62, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 44
50. Oregon-Davis=
Argos 57, Culver 38
Triton 46, LaCrosse 20
51. Fremont=
Fremont 37, Bethany Christian 36
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 94, Hamilton 12
52. Tri-County=
N. White 53, S. Newton 17
Pioneer 58, Frontier 22
53. Northfield=
N. Miami 59, Southern Wells 47
Northfield 82, Lakeland Christian 29
54. Attica=
Clinton Central 53, Attica 24
N. Vermillion 56, Faith Christian 52
55. Tri-Central=
Cowan 64, Anderson Prep Academy 21
Tri-Central 73, Liberty Christian 21
56. Tri=
Blue River 50, Randolph Southern 27
Union (Modoc) 59, Cambridge City 46
57. Bloomfield=
Bloomfield 65, White River Valley 45
N. Central (Farmersburg) 51, Shakamak 34
58. Bethesda Christian=
Bethesda Christian 60, Indiana Deaf 26
Traders Point Christian 49, Indpls Riverside 48
59. Indpls Lutheran=
Greenwood Christian 94, Providence Cristo Rey 20
60. Waldron=
Jac-Cen-Del 59, Morristown 44
61. New Washington=
Lanesville 75, Christian Academy 7
New Washington 47, Borden 45
62. Edinburgh=
Trinity Lutheran 86, Madison Shawe 23
W. Washington 38, Crothersville 27
63. Loogootee=
Loogootee 40, N. Daviess 19
Orleans 50, Barr-Reeve 41
64. Tecumseh=
Springs Valley 51, Wood Memorial 32
Tecumseh 60, Dubois 37
------
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story