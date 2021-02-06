Indiana HS basketball scores

Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

Friday's scores

BOYS

Benton Homeschool 85, Clinton Christian 32

Daleville 71, Indiana Deaf 22

Fishers 35, Carmel 34

Greenwood Christian 70, Indpls Metro 56

Indiana Math and Science Academy 67, Eminence 56

Lake Central 50, Merrillville 42

Lakeland Christian 86, Lakewood Park 80, OT

Providence Cristo Rey 86, Indpls Irvington 55

Purdue Polytechnic 80, Crosspointe Christian Academy 40

S. Bend Trinity 53, Portage Christian 24

Valparaiso 53, LaPorte 37

GIRLS

Sectional Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Class 4A=

1. Merrillville=

Merrillville 68, Gary West 27

2. Chesterton=

Chesterton 36, Valparaiso 31

Crown Point 82, Hobart 27

3. Mishawaka=

LaPorte 56, Michigan City 44

S. Bend Adams 36, Mishawaka 32

4. Goshen=

Penn 46, Elkhart 26

Warsaw 36, Northridge 28

5. DeKalb=

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, E. Noble 35

Ft. Wayne Snider 85, Ft. Wayne Northrop 71

6. Columbia City=

Ft. Wayne South 53, Huntington North 45

Homestead 45, Columbia City 33

7. Harrison (West Lafayette)=

Lafayette Harrison 45, Northwestern 42

McCutcheon 57, Kokomo 33

8. Zionsville=

Carmel 59, Fishers 57

Noblesville 72, Zionsville 62

9. Muncie Central=

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 44, Richmond 32

New Palestine 63, Muncie Central 30

10. Indpls N. Central=

Indpls N. Central 71, Lawrence Central 28

Lawrence North 74, Indpls Cathedral 68

11. Indpls Ben Davis=

Indpls Perry Meridian 49, Southport 37

Indpls Roncalli 66, Indpls Ben Davis 58

12. Terre Haute North=

Brownsburg 60, Terre Haute South 33

Plainfield 50, Terre Haute North 43

13. Franklin=

Center Grove 32, Franklin Central 27

Franklin 68, Greenwood 31

14. East Central=

Columbus North 52, Bloomington North 26

E. Central 68, Martinsville 62, 2OT

15. New Albany=

Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Jeffersonville 36

Jennings Co. 44, Floyd Central 32

16. Ev. Harrison=

Castle 83, Ev. Harrison 19

Ev. North 59, Jasper 40

Class 3A=

17. Griffith=

Calumet 64, Hammond Gavit 56

Griffith 44, Hammond 22

18. Kankakee Valley=

Kankakee Valley 49, Hanover Central 24

Knox 50, Culver Academy 24

CLASS 3A=

19. South Bend St. Joseph's=

Mishawaka Marian 66, S. Bend St. Joseph's 42

S. Bend Washington 45, Glenn 29

20. Wawasee=

Lakeland 49, W. Noble 47

NorthWood 62, Tippecanoe Valley 61, OT

21. Garrett=

Angola 53, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 37

Garrett 50, Woodlan 28

22. Twin Lakes=

Benton Central 60, W. Lafayette 54, OT

Twin Lakes 54, Western 50

23. Norwell=

Bellmont 65, Eastern (Greentown) 21

Norwell 81, Heritage 31

24. New Castle=

Jay Co. 65, Yorktown 55

24. New Castle=

Hamilton Hts. 73, New Castle 24

25. Tri-West=

N. Montgomery 45, Monrovia 39

25. Tri-West=

Tri-West 54, Danville 44

26. Edgewood=

Brown Co. 44, S. Vermillion 33

Brownstown 43, Edgewood 32

27. Heritage Christian=

Heritage Christian 56, Guerin Catholic 42

Indpls Chatard 59, Lebanon 39

28. Speedway=

Beech Grove 46, Indpls Herron 43

Indian Creek 68, Speedway 56

29. Rushville=

Lawrenceburg 44, Batesville 33

30. Madison=

Salem 70, Scottsburg 47

Silver Creek 51, Madison 36

31. Vincennes=

Vincennes 45, Princeton 38

Washington 55, Pike Central 39

32. Mount Vernon (Posey)=

Ev. Memorial 60, Heritage Hills 30

Gibson Southern 43, Boonville 29

Class 2A=

34. N. Judson=

Rensselaer 48, Westville 19

35. Fairfield=

Fairfield 51, Bremen 32

Prairie Hts. 52, LaVille 38

36. Eastside=

Bluffton 51, Churubusco 38

Eastside 55, Adams Central 43

37. Manchester=

Manchester 58, Cass 48

Rochester 40, Delphi 37

38. Fountain Central=

Clinton Prairie 46, Lafayette Catholic 41

39. Taylor=

Eastbrook 82, Blackford 57

Tipton 66, Madison-Grant 19

40. Alexandria=

Alexandria 78, Lapel 59

Frankton 57, Elwood 25

41. Union County=

Northeastern 44, Hagerstown 28

42. Triton Central=

Indpls Scecina 65, Indpls Irvington 24

Triton Central 70, Eastern Hancock 47

43. Cascade=

Covenant Christian 40, Indpls Park Tudor 38

University 74, Western Boone 40

44. S. Putnam=

N. Putnam 63, Parke Heritage 52

45. S. Ripley=

S. Ripley 64, S. Decatur 29

Switzerland Co. 40, Southwestern (Shelby) 35, OT

46. Eastern (Pekin)=

Crawford Co. 51, Henryville 35

Eastern (Pekin) 72, Clarksville 29

47. N. Knox=

Linton 56, Vincennes Rivet 24

48. Forest Park=

Ev. Mater Dei 39, S. Spencer 20

Forest Park 53, Perry Central 28

Class 1A=

49. Kouts=

Kouts 55, Washington Twp. 39

Morgan Twp. 62, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 44

50. Oregon-Davis=

Argos 57, Culver 38

Triton 46, LaCrosse 20

51. Fremont=

Fremont 37, Bethany Christian 36

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 94, Hamilton 12

52. Tri-County=

N. White 53, S. Newton 17

Pioneer 58, Frontier 22

53. Northfield=

N. Miami 59, Southern Wells 47

Northfield 82, Lakeland Christian 29

54. Attica=

Clinton Central 53, Attica 24

N. Vermillion 56, Faith Christian 52

55. Tri-Central=

Cowan 64, Anderson Prep Academy 21

Tri-Central 73, Liberty Christian 21

56. Tri=

Blue River 50, Randolph Southern 27

Union (Modoc) 59, Cambridge City 46

57. Bloomfield=

Bloomfield 65, White River Valley 45

N. Central (Farmersburg) 51, Shakamak 34

58. Bethesda Christian=

Bethesda Christian 60, Indiana Deaf 26

Traders Point Christian 49, Indpls Riverside 48

59. Indpls Lutheran=

Greenwood Christian 94, Providence Cristo Rey 20

60. Waldron=

Jac-Cen-Del 59, Morristown 44

61. New Washington=

Lanesville 75, Christian Academy 7

New Washington 47, Borden 45

62. Edinburgh=

Trinity Lutheran 86, Madison Shawe 23

W. Washington 38, Crothersville 27

63. Loogootee=

Loogootee 40, N. Daviess 19

Orleans 50, Barr-Reeve 41

64. Tecumseh=

Springs Valley 51, Wood Memorial 32

Tecumseh 60, Dubois 37

