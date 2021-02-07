Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,764 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 639,711 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 11,401 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 55 from the previous day. Another 416 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 3,006,430 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,999,073 on Saturday. A total of 7,285,821 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of today, 694,945 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 216,389 are fully vaccinated.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.