City prepares for groundbreaking

A fence will be placed around the parking lot on the northeast corner of Superior and Harrison streets today as the city prepares for the groundbreaking of The Riverfront at Promenade Park project.

The six-story, mixed-use building will include more than 200 apartments, seven townhomes and a 900-space parking garage. There will be about 30,000 square feet of office space and nearly 15,000 square feet of retail space, officials said, in the $88.7 million investment.

The garage is expected to be finished next year, and the apartments in early 2023.

For parking options, go to visitfortwayne.com/parking.