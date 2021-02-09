Tuesday, February 09, 2021 10:24 am
DeKalb County confirms additional COVID-19 death, 10 new cases.
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department today confirmed an additional death from COVID-19 and 10 new cases.
The DeKalb resident who died was above the age of 80, a DeKalb County health officer said.
The total number of positive cases in DeKalb County is now 3,703 and total deaths is 74.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story