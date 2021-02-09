The Journal Gazette
 
    Broadway intersection lane restrictions

    The Journal Gazette

    The intersection of Broadway and Bluffton Road will have intermittent lane restrictions Wednesday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

    An engineering crew will be working in the area and should finish Thursday.

    For more information, call 260-427-1172 or visit www.trecthefort.org.

