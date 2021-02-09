Tuesday, February 09, 2021 8:27 am
Broadway intersection lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
The intersection of Broadway and Bluffton Road will have intermittent lane restrictions Wednesday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
An engineering crew will be working in the area and should finish Thursday.
For more information, call 260-427-1172 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
