NACS urges parents of kindergartners to enroll by Friday

Northwest Allen County Schools is encouraging parents of incoming kindergartners to complete online enrollment by Friday as leaders prepare to open a new elementary school this fall.

Knowing about how many kindergartners to expect in August factors into more decisions than the number of children to place in each classroom, Assistant Superintendent Gloria Shamanoff said.

"Not only does it give us sense of staffing needs for kindergarten, it sets into motion a process that impacts all of our schools -- from resources like technology to instructional assistants and teachers, plus much more," she said in a statement. "This year is different due to the opening of Aspen Meadow."

Voters approved Aspen Meadow Elementary School in 2018 as part of an almost $34 million referendum that included about $3 million in safety and efficiency improvements districtwide.

NACS initially planned to open Aspen Meadow, 2650 Hathaway Road, this academic year, but construction fell behind schedule, forcing a fall 2021 opening.

