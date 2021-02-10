Wednesday, February 10, 2021 8:08 am
Coliseum Boulevard lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
Coliseum Boulevard between Raymond Avenue and Felician Street will have lane restrictions Thursday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A utility line crew will be working in the area and should finish Friday.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story