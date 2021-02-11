Landin Road to see improvements

A $3.43-million first phase of a project to improve Landin Road in New Haven kicked off Thursday with actions by the city's Board of Public Works and Safety.

About 10,000 vehicles travel daily through the Landin Road/Broadway and Rose Avenue intersection that will see renovation, said Dan Avery, executive director of the Northeast Indiana Regional Coordinating Council.

The regional coordinating council assisted the city in arranging the project, he said.

Avery said the intersection's concrete roadway is deteriorating and needs to be replaced.

The improvements won't make the road wider, he said, but they will reconfigure the intersection and provide bicycle and pedestrian space and street lighting.

The first phase will start just north of the railroad tracks and go south to Powers Street. Construction will begin in the spring.

A second phase will likely be bid later this year. Construction should be completed in 2022. That phase will start north of the railroad tracks and go north to River Road.

The total cost for the first phase will be nearly $4.5 million when costs for inspection and reconstruction of the railroad crossing, a city news release says.

The board Thursday reviewed bids and enabled the Indiana Department of Transportation to sign a contract with E&B Paving, Fort Wayne.

State and federal money will be used to finance the project, the release says.

Details of traffic control during construction will be announced later, Avery said.

Infrastructure projects were one of Republican Mayor Steve McMichael's election priorities.

rsalter@jg.net