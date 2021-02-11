Thursday, February 11, 2021 11:14 am
Communication-line work restricts downtown streets
The Journal Gazette
Calhoun Street between Columbia and Superior streets and Superior Street between Harrison and Calhoun streets are restricted until Friday while crews install communication lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
