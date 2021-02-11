The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Communication-line work restricts downtown streets

    The Journal Gazette

    Calhoun Street between Columbia and Superior streets and Superior Street between Harrison and Calhoun streets are restricted until Friday while crews install communication lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

