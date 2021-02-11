Verbatim: Fort Wayne International Airport Achieves GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation

The following was released on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) has announced that it has achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, FWA has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention in its facility.

As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR™ helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations. The program verifies that FWA implements best practices to prepare for, respond to, and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, Fort Wayne International Airport has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”

“Becoming GBAC STAR accredited is another example of Fort Wayne International Airport’s commitment to our passengers, our staff, and our community throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic,” Said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “Our staff has always put having a clean facility at the forefront, and during these times it is even more important to us to emphasize cleanliness and preparedness in order to make those traveling feel as safe and comfortable as possible.”

To achieve GBAC STAR™ accreditation, FWA was required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures. Learn more about GBAC STAR accreditation at www.gbac.org.