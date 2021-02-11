Verbatim: February 11: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Feb. 11, 2021) – Another 95 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 38 confirmed PCR cases and 57 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 34,856 cases and 617 deaths Thursday.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 12,277 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.