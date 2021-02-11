Thursday, February 11, 2021 7:48 am
Harrison Street lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
Harrison Street between Brackenridge and Baker streets will have intermittent lane restrictions Friday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
Indoor wireless communications crews will be working in the area and should finish the same day.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story