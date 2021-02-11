The Journal Gazette
 
    Harrison Street lane restrictions

    The Journal Gazette

    Harrison Street between Brackenridge and Baker streets will have intermittent lane restrictions Friday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

    Indoor wireless communications crews will be working in the area and should finish the same day.

    For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.

