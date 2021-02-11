The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, February 11, 2021 12:01 am

    ACPL curbside canceled Saturday through Monday

    The Journal Gazette

    Due to projected low temperatures and sub-zero wind chills this weekend, the Allen County Public Library will not be offering curbside delivery Saturday through Monday.

    Library users wanting to pick up holds at area branches.

    For hours and and locations, go to the library's website or use the app.

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story