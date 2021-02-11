Thursday, February 11, 2021 12:01 am
ACPL curbside canceled Saturday through Monday
The Journal Gazette
Due to projected low temperatures and sub-zero wind chills this weekend, the Allen County Public Library will not be offering curbside delivery Saturday through Monday.
Library users wanting to pick up holds at area branches.
For hours and and locations, go to the library's website or use the app.
