Trump lawyers finish defense; senators now questioning both sides

WASHINGTON -- The defense attorneys for Donald Trump have wrapped up their presentation in the former president’s impeachment trial.

Lawyers argued for three hours Friday that Trump didn’t incite the Jan. 6 rally crowd to riot at the U.S. Capitol and that his words were merely figures of speech. They say the case against Trump was a political witch hunt by Democrats and was not valid because he is no longer in office.

Their defense used a fraction of the 16 hours allotted.

Trump is accused of incitement of insurrection in the mob siege at the Capitol. Five people died. Senators are now asking the lawyers and House impeachment managers questions.