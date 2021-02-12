Police seek help in finding missing Fort Wayne man

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help find a missing Fort Wayne man.

Glenn Henry, 59, went missing Jan. 29 and has not been heard from since.

Police said Henry’s family has growing concerns as each day passes without hearing from him. They told police this is very uncommon for Henry and are extremely worried about his safety.

Henry is said to have left his residence with very few items, causing even more concern for his family. He is believed to have a red 2001 Chevrolet S-10 in his possession, bearing Indiana license plate VSP423.

If anyone has seen or had communication with Henry, please contact the sheriff’s department's Criminal Investigations Division at 260-449-7443.