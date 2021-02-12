The Journal Gazette
 
    Schroeder appointed Marion Township trustee

    The Journal Gazette

    A member of the Marion Township Board was appointed to the township trustee position on Friday by the Allen County Commissioners.

    Scott Schroeder will take over for Harold Kleine, who resigned as trustee of Marion Township in December. Kleine died Jan. 3.

    Schroeder's appointment was approved in a unanimous vote.

     

