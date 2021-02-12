Friday, February 12, 2021 10:46 am
Schroeder appointed Marion Township trustee
The Journal Gazette
A member of the Marion Township Board was appointed to the township trustee position on Friday by the Allen County Commissioners.
Scott Schroeder will take over for Harold Kleine, who resigned as trustee of Marion Township in December. Kleine died Jan. 3.
Schroeder's appointment was approved in a unanimous vote.
