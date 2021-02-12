Friday, February 12, 2021 10:13 am
Rothman Road lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
Rothman Road between Maplecrest and St. Joe roads will have intermittent lane restrictions Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A communication lines crew will be working in the area and should finish Feb. 27.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
